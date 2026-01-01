5 DC Movie Storylines That Landed Better Than The Comics

Watch any film based on a novel, and someone will inevitably say, "The book is better." The same holds true for comic book movies that are often adaptations of popular series or arcs. But what happens when it's the opposite? In the case of DC films, there are storylines that have hit better on the big screen than in the pages of the comics, establishing themselves in the ultra-rare category of movies that are better than the books.

Now, before you send an expletive-laden email to the editor, this isn't to say that the comics are bad. Not at all. As a matter of fact, without them, these films wouldn't exist in the first place. They deserve all the adoration and praise in the world, because comics remain highly underappreciated. However, these movies succeed in taking the initial concept or arc and making it more digestible for the wider audience. They may even inspire the viewer to check out the source material afterward.

With that said, let's explore in particular the DC movie storylines that were done better on celluloid than on the page. And remember, it's all love for creators and filmmakers alike here.