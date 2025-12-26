We Need To Talk About The Pluribus Season 1 Finale

Contains spoilers for "Pluribus" Season 1, Episode 9 — "La Chica o El Mundo"

With Season 1 fully wrapped up, "Pluribus" cements its status as one of the best original shows in recent memory. Looper gave "Pluribus" a perfect 10/10 score, and the finale didn't drop the ball at all. So what happened, and what can we expect going forward, seeing as how Apple TV has already ordered "Pluribus" Season 2? Check out Looper's video above for a full breakdown of that explosive finale.

The biggest development in "La Chica o El Mundo" (Spanish for "The Girl or The World") is that Manousos (Carlos-Manuel Vesga) finally reaches Carol (Rhea Seehorn) in New Mexico. The two immediately clash because Manousos doesn't trust the hive mind at all while Carol has come around somewhat. Things come to a head when Manousos causes the collective to glitch out, much to Carol's dismay, but he learns something interesting. Earlier in the season, he scanned radio signals, and he noticed that when the hive mind goes into this distress state, the signal changes its rhythm slightly. We don't know what that could mean, but it's a step toward undoing all of this.

After getting abandoned once before, Carol clearly doesn't want to go through that again, so she goes on an extraordinary vacation with Zosia (Karolina Wydra). The honeymoon ends quickly, as Carol discovers the hive mind still wants to turn her. She had previously withdrawn consent for them to collect stem cells out of her hip, but the finale pays off the "frozen eggs" line from Episode 3, "Grenade." They can harvest stem cells through those, and they'll be able to finish this process within a few months. The clock's now ticking...