The Funniest Sci-Fi Movie Ever Made Is Waiting To Be Rediscovered On Netflix

In the year 2025, it's easy to feel like a lot of stuff is just ... stupid, right? If you're looking for a hilarious science fiction movie that depicts a very stupid world that also happens to be fictional, give "Idiocracy" a try — it's on Netflix now, and it's unsettlingly funny.

We'll back up. "Idiocracy," a movie written by Etan Cohen alongside director and talented satirist Mike Judge (which was also based on a story conceived by Cohen himself), released in 2006 — and while the plot of the movie is plenty fascinating, there was also some truly bizarre stuff going on behind the scenes with this particular film. Presumably because the movie unabashedly lampoons capitalism and corporations, the studio, 20th Century Fox, sure seemed shy about ensuring that the movie got a wide release or even any decent promotion. "Idiocracy" notably wasn't screened for critics (which is, in and of itself, absolutely insane), and in 2018, star Terry Crews, who plays the movie's in-universe United States president, said that he believed it was an issue with corporations and how they were portrayed.

"The rumor was is that because we used real corporations in our comedy," Crews said in a GQ career retrospective, regarding both the film's weird rollout and its ultimate failure at the box office. "And so Fox who owned the movie decided, 'we are going to release this in as few theaters as legally possible.' So it got a release in probably three theaters over one weekend and it was sucked out into the vortex." (Crews isn't being literal here, but he's generally right.)

Thankfully, "Idiocracy" became a cult classic years after its release — and again, you can catch it on Netflix. So what happens in this movie.