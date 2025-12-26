Big Actors That Released Nothing In 2025
There's been no shortage of quality output from studios, streamers, and networks this year, and some of the best movies of 2025 have been headlined by noteworthy Hollywood heavy hitters. However, there are also a number of big actors who have been incredibly quiet over the past 12 months and stayed away from our screens. Make sure to check out the video above to find out who's been under the radar and what they have been up to in the interim.
From Ryan Reynolds to Henry Cavill, a plethora of A-listers took a time out in 2025 for various reasons. Some have been filming other projects for later release, while others decided to take a break from acting to recharge those personal batteries. Considering how they often spend months on sets for production, it's only natural that they might want to spread out their projects or spend some quality R&R with their families and friends.
The big question is, have we noticed their absences this year? Or is it only their most loyal supporters who have felt it?
The impact of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike is still being felt in Hollywood
The 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike lasted nearly four months between July and November, becoming one of the longest actor strikes in Hollywood history. The Writers Guild of America strike coincided with this, running from May to September. These strikes proved to have a monumental effect on the entertainment industry, effectively shutting down productions for six months as these disputes dragged on. Consequently, productions were delayed to further dates and a knock-on effect hit everything that was to come thereafter.
This domino effect continues, as the industry plays catch-up but also doesn't want to overwhelm the market by releasing too much at the same time. This is also one of the reasons many big actors released nothing in 2025. Someone like Henry Cavill had a productive 2024, appearing in three big movies that year (including the lengthy and overstuffed caper "Argylle"), but he now needs to wait until 2026 to return to our screens. So, what other names join the likes of Cavill and Ryan Reynolds as actors who haven't released anything in 2025? Watch the video above to find out!