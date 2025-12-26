Big Actors That Released Nothing In 2025

There's been no shortage of quality output from studios, streamers, and networks this year, and some of the best movies of 2025 have been headlined by noteworthy Hollywood heavy hitters. However, there are also a number of big actors who have been incredibly quiet over the past 12 months and stayed away from our screens. Make sure to check out the video above to find out who's been under the radar and what they have been up to in the interim.

From Ryan Reynolds to Henry Cavill, a plethora of A-listers took a time out in 2025 for various reasons. Some have been filming other projects for later release, while others decided to take a break from acting to recharge those personal batteries. Considering how they often spend months on sets for production, it's only natural that they might want to spread out their projects or spend some quality R&R with their families and friends.

The big question is, have we noticed their absences this year? Or is it only their most loyal supporters who have felt it?