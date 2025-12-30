Timothée Chalamet Co-Starred In One Of Netflix's Best (And Most Underrated) Rom-Coms

The original plan was for "Entergalactic" to release simultaneously as both an album and an animated musical TV series on the same day, but Mescudi decided to focus on a different album first, and "Entergalactic" got delayed. During that time, the visual component of the project changed forms several times. Mescudi had actually wanted it to be a live-action series, but Kenya Barris — who would go on to co-create the project — talked him into making it animated. Later, the plans would change one last time, switching from a series to a 93-minute "television special," which is how it was ultimately released.

As for the story, "Entergalactic" stars Scott Mescudi as Jabari, an artist who is trying to figure out how to fit his new love interest (Williams) into his life without it getting in the way of his career ambitions. Chalamet plays Jimmy, one of Jabari's friends. Throughout, tracks from Mescudi's "Entergalactic" album score the film and help to tell its story, with the project likewise providing a visual component to the album. No matter which way you look at it, "Entergalactic" is a masterwork of multimedia storytelling that deserves a lot more attention. It's one of the many feel-good movies you can stream on Netflix right now.