J. J. Abrams' Forgotten 2018 Sci-Fi War Movie Is A Hidden Gem On Prime Video

Audiences had no idea what they were in for when they went to the theaters in 2018 to see "Overlord," a sci-fi war film produced by J.J. Abrams. The movie was directed by Julius Avery, the Australian director who would later go on to make "The Pope's Exorcist" (and its 199 sequels, if the director gets his way). In 2018, though, "Overlord" was only his second feature film, so fans wouldn't have known that they were in for an over-the-top, campy, goopy-gory good time — but they can now find out on Prime Video, where this hidden gem is streaming.

"Overlord" is about a World War II squadron on a mission behind enemy lines, hoping to knock out a crucial radio tower that will cripple the Nazis' ability to communicate in the waning days of the war. Instead, when their plane is shot down, they find themselves trapped in a small town where not all is what it seems. Instead of your average Aryan racists, the Americans find themselves battling an aggressive army of the undead. The Nazis were known for their grotesque science experiments during the war, and "Overlord" draws its horror from the lengths to which the Germans might have gone to win, had zombies been real.

Unfortunately, the movie was a bomb upon release — and we're not just talking about the electrifying air-raid sequence that opens the film. "Overlord" barely grossed $41 million worldwide against a reported $38 million budget, which is a shame: currently sitting at 82% "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, it's a great little period horror thriller that deserves a fresh look.