A 2025 War Movie With A 92% Rotten Tomatoes Score Should Be On Your HBO Max Watchlist

The best war movies of all time manage to drop audiences into the utter horrors of war, depicting humanity's capacity for heroism and sacrifice. And if there's any war film in recent memory that's going to wind up on future versions of those lists, it's "Warfare." It holds a 92% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, and it's currently available to watch on HBO Max. If you've yet to see it, don't miss out on this story that's going to stick with you long after it's over.

"Warfare" is written and directed by Alex Garland (who previously made "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation") and Ray Mendoza, a former Navy SEAL whose real-world experiences inspired the story. Garland himself has recently pivoted from science fiction fare to grittier war epics: Prior to making "Warfare," he helmed 2024's "Civil War," which took a journalistic approach to a theoretical new American conflict and earned a 7/10 rating in Looper's review.

On top of Garland, a big selling point of "Warfare" is the star-studded cast, which is filled with pretty much every single exciting young actor working today. That includes Joseph Quinn, Will Poulter, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Charles Melton, and Noah Centineo, to name a few. That star power didn't translate to a huge box office haul, as the film grossed $33 million against a $20 million budget. But with the film now on HBO Max, more people might be willing to give it the shot it deserves.