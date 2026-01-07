Every Star Trek Character Played By René﻿ Auberjonois, Explained

By 1993, René Auberjonois already had a long and diverse career. He'd starred as Father Mulcahey in the critically acclaimed 1970 film, "M*A*S*H" and had a key role in the long-running sitcom "Benson" in the 1980s. For decades, he also had a prolific career as a voice actor for animation, with roles in superhero shows, appearing as DeSaad in "Super Friends" and General Zod in 1988's "Superman" series, not to mention roles in "Snorks" and "The Pirates of Dark Water." But when he joined the "Star Trek" franchise, he found what would eventually become his most iconic role: playing the shapeshifting Security Chief Odo in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

Odo was the series' stoic, analytical security officer, following in the footsteps of beloved characters Mr. Spock and Commander Data, but this time that archetype also featured a surlier side. He starred in the series for all seven seasons, but it's not the only role he played in "Star Trek." In fact, beyond Odo, Aubernojois has played several different characters across multiple "Star Trek" shows and movies.

If you're a "Deep Space Nine" fan, you may be familiar with one or two of Auberjonois' roles in the series. But if you wanted to learn more about the other roles that the actor played within "Star Trek," we've put together a primer just for you.