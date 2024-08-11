Star Trek: Picard Has A Secret Tribute To Late Borg Queen Actress Annie Wersching

Longtime "Star Trek" fans got a huge treat in the Easter egg-packed ten-episode final season of "Star Trek: Picard," particularly in the Starfleet History Museum, which, among other things, preserves both Starfleet and non-Starfleet vessels of historical importance.

For eagle-eyed viewers with a desire to look closely at the details housed inside the storied museum, it's a veritable treasure trove of "Star Trek" references and hidden bonuses. Included among them is an Akira-class vessel with the hull number NCC-63328, formally named the USS Wersching — a worthy tribute to the late Annie Wersching, who appeared as the Borg Queen in "Picard" Season 2. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Picard" production designer Dave Blass drew attention to the ship, writing, "On Display now on the lower level, replacing the USS Pioneer, we have a special treat. The USS Wersching. A very, very, special ship, that we hope visitors will appreciate.#StarTrekPicard."

Wersching's role as the Borg Queen marked her second appearance in the franchise. Her first Trek role was in the "Star Trek: Enterprise" episode "Oasis," where she played Liana, a Kantare woman who had been marooned on an unknown planet since childhood. In a 2019 X post following René Auberjonois' death, Wersching would reveal that this was also her first time stepping on a soundstage. She concluded her anecdote by praising the late actor, saying, "He could not have been more warm & welcoming." Wersching returned to the franchise in 2022 with the "Picard" episode, "Penance." Heartbreakingly, this also marked the actor's final performance, with Wersching ultimately beginning and ending her career on the series after succumbing to cancer in 2023 at just 45 years old.