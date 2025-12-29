Why Fox Canceled The Great North After Five Seasons

Creators Wendy and Lizzie Molyneux and Minty Lewis's animation series, "The Great North," aired on Fox for five seasons between 2021 and 2025. It had a decent run that sadly came to an end, after 97 episodes, on September 14 with its Season 5 finale.

The cancellation was announced (via Variety) in early October without a specific reason other than Fox Television's president, Michael Thorn, saying that "It's difficult to say goodbye, but we're thankful for the five hilarious seasons 'The Great North' brought to the iconic Animation Domination lineup." TVLine, however, reported that "In its fifth season, "The Great North" averaged 532,000 total viewers (with delayed playback), down just 8% from last year. Out of the nine comedies that Fox aired in the 2024-2025 TV season, it ranked dead last. In fact, it was Fox's least-watched scripted anything," which likely was the main factor in why the network chose to axe the series after a near-five-year run.

Following in the footsteps of similar animation style programs like Fox's "Bob's Burgers" (of which we ranked the 30 best episodes) and Apple TV+'s excellent "Central Park" — often referred to as the "Bouchardverse," after Loren Bouchard, who had a creative hand either as creator, writer, or producer in all the aforementioned shows — "The Great North" had a dedicated fan base that unfortunately had to say goodbye to the quirky Alaskan family this year. It's in good company as we say farewell to it and over a dozen other shows canceled this year.