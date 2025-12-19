James Cameron's Biggest Avatar Problem Is Worse Than Ever In Fire & Ash

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

There's undeniably a lot to love about the "Avatar" movies. They look incredible, the characters are compelling, and they're filled with the sort of set piece action moments you only get from a director of James Cameron's caliber. At the same time, the "Avatar" franchise has a big, fat asterisk, which is its explicit deployment of Indigenous cultural aesthetics — a practice that has been criticized as everything from simple cultural appropriation to deeply harmful stereotyping, mythologizing, and white saviorism. The fact that the vast majority of actors in the "Avatar" films are white with hardly any Indigenous representation in the cast or in major roles behind the camera doesn't help.

Cameron, for all of his anticolonial messaging activism around natural preservation, has often made things worse. In a 2010 interview with The Guardian, he said that he believed the Lakota Sioux "would have fought a lot harder" against European colonists if they could have seen the suicide rates of Lakota children in the present day -– a quote that drew widespread backlash from Indigenous groups and organizations. While the films clearly casts the humans as violent aggressors and villains and the Na'vi as heroes protecting their natural homeland, the overall messaging has generally come out mixed at best.

Unfortunately, this issue isn't resolved in the third film, "Avatar: Fire and Ash." To the contrary, there's even more egregious material in the film's representation of its native-inspired aliens. Specifically, the villainous Mangkwan clan (led by Oona Chaplin's Varang) plays deeply into "savage" stereotypes and iconography, right down to vague blood sacrifices and references to scalping.