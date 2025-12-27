What The Cast Of King Of The Hill Looks Like In Real Life

The animated series "King of the Hill" ran for 13 seasons on Fox between 1997 and 2009, earning multiple Emmy nominations (and one win) and a sizable fan base, which helped spur a revival on Hulu in 2025 (read our review of Season 14 here). Creators Mike Judge ("Beavis and Butt-Head") and Greg Daniels ("The Office") rooted much of the show's humor in its characters, anchored by the Hill family — propane salesman Hank Hill (voiced by Judge), wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy), and son Bobby (Pamela Adlon). It also featured a sprawling cast of extended family members, co-workers, and friends, including neighbors Dale Gribble (Johnny Hardwick, and later, Toby Huss), Bill Dauterive (Stephen Root), and Jeff Boomhauer (Judge).

Though personality and politics occasionally led to clashes, the people of Arlen, Texas were never mocked for their small-town mindsets. The show used them as a filter to poke gentle fun at and celebrate our ability to find common ground despite our differences. As Time, which included "King of the Hill" in its list of 100 Greatest TV Shows, noted, "The show sees modern America's fine detail like an electron microscope."

Though the show welcomed a number of celebrity voice actors, including Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep, it relied on a small core of talent to bring its huge cast of characters to life. Following is a list of the show's main performers, along with the "King of the Hill" folks they portray.