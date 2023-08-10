King Of The Hill's Johnny Hardwick Dies At 64

"King of the Hill" voice actor Johnny Hardwick has died. He was 64.

TMZ says that law enforcement conducted a welfare check on Hardwick at his Texas residence, where he was immediately pronounced dead. While Hardwick's cause of death is currently unknown, no foul play is suspected.

Hardwick is best known for voicing the peculiar but always knowledgable Dale Gribble in Mike Judge's "King of the Hill." For fans of the animated series, Dale is a particular standout who just can't seem to be boxed in. Hardwick became a staple for the series, appearing in almost episode of "King of the Hill." Hardwick's talent extended beyond voicing Dale, as the creative penned numerous episodes in the animated series. He also served as a story editor and producer on the show, eventually winning an Emmy for his contributions to "King of the Hill." In addition to his "King of the Hill" duties, Hardwick was a veteran comedian and even boasted his own YouTube channel.

This story is developing...