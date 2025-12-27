Jason Statham And Chris Evans' Action Thriller Is Still An Underrated Gem 20 Years Later
Today, Jason Statham is one of the biggest names in the action movie world, delivering knock-down, drag-em-out, no-holds-barred thrillers, and some his best films are all-time classics. Chris Evans, meanwhile, has become a superhero icon thanks to his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and remains one of the hottest actors working. But before both actors were the stars of the most successful movie franchises of all time, Chris Evans and Jason Statham starred alongside each other in 2004's "Cellular," which doesn't get talked about nearly enough these days.
The two future superstars didn't appear side by side in "Cellular," but instead opposite one another after the kidnapping of a mother and schoolteacher named Jessica Martin (Kim Basinger) goes wrong. In a desperate bid to get help, she manages to place a phone call to a random phone number, reaching California college student and everyman Ryan (Evans). Now the only link between Jessica and the outside world, Ryan must navigate an unfolding conspiracy, as well as questionable early '00s cell service, to try and save Jessica's life.
Though it didn't make waves with critics, nor did it blow the doors off the box office, "Cellular" is as classic a summer action movie as you could want. Tense action, thrilling drama, and two squared-jawed superstars all combine for an extremely fun movie. But even if it doesn't get the recognition it deserves, it's the perfect flick to watch while you count down to Evans' return in "Avengers: Doomsday."
Chris Evans hated cell phones when making Cellular
It might be hard to believe for some of our younger readers, but at the time "Cellular" was being made, cell phones weren't nearly what they are today. Many people still didn't own cell phones. In fact, when interviewed to promote the film in 2004, future "Avengers" star Chris Evans told IGN that he was relatively late to the party of cell phone use. He admitted he wasn't a fan of cell phones, either, telling the outlet, "[We're] so plugged in. I hate being that connected."
As only the most casual of users, Evans also talked about how he had to learn about how differently people behave when using a phone, often exhibiting subconscious behaviors. "When you're talking on the phone, you do a lot of things without even thinking. So it was actually fun, kind of trying to exercise that muscle and paying attention and just, in my car, just watching other people drive and watch my buddies talk on the cell phone and just try to pick up little authenticities that make things real."
Decades later, of course, Evans is a regular cell phone user like the rest of us. But he still has some lingering resentments around the device, complaining to Collider in 2022 about the constant updates to the technology. Frustrated by the newer iPhone models, Evans griped about more recent models, saying, "Do I miss the home button? Yeah, I do."