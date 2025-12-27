Jason Statham And Chris Evans' Action Thriller Is Still An Underrated Gem 20 Years Later

Today, Jason Statham is one of the biggest names in the action movie world, delivering knock-down, drag-em-out, no-holds-barred thrillers, and some his best films are all-time classics. Chris Evans, meanwhile, has become a superhero icon thanks to his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and remains one of the hottest actors working. But before both actors were the stars of the most successful movie franchises of all time, Chris Evans and Jason Statham starred alongside each other in 2004's "Cellular," which doesn't get talked about nearly enough these days.

The two future superstars didn't appear side by side in "Cellular," but instead opposite one another after the kidnapping of a mother and schoolteacher named Jessica Martin (Kim Basinger) goes wrong. In a desperate bid to get help, she manages to place a phone call to a random phone number, reaching California college student and everyman Ryan (Evans). Now the only link between Jessica and the outside world, Ryan must navigate an unfolding conspiracy, as well as questionable early '00s cell service, to try and save Jessica's life.

Though it didn't make waves with critics, nor did it blow the doors off the box office, "Cellular" is as classic a summer action movie as you could want. Tense action, thrilling drama, and two squared-jawed superstars all combine for an extremely fun movie. But even if it doesn't get the recognition it deserves, it's the perfect flick to watch while you count down to Evans' return in "Avengers: Doomsday."