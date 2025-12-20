They Hid So Much In Avatar: Fire And Ash

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

One thing critics always agree on about the "Avatar" franchise is that the visuals are stunning. "Fire and Ash" is no exception, but with a runtime exceeding three hours, there's probably plenty you missed while staring at the gorgeous shots of the Pandoran ocean. If you're worried about what Easter eggs or subtle details slipped past you, just check out our video above for a complete rundown.

The newest antagonist in the series, Varang (Oona Chaplin) of the Ash People, has good reason to be upset. She feels abandoned by the Na'vi god, Eywa, after a volcano destroyed her home — you may have missed the remains of a humongous hometree at the Ash People's settlement. Each Na'vi tribe has a hometree, from the Tree of Souls in the first "Avatar" to the Metkayina's underwater tree. The Ash People clearly had something similar at one point that's been destroyed, and Varang stokes the fires of their hatred to get them to battle their fellow Na'vi.

The burnt vestiges of the Mangkwan's tree isn't the only malevolent aspect of this tribe. Varang and Quaritch (Stephen Lang) are like dark mirror images of Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña). Whereas Jake embraces Na'vi culture, Quaritch uses it for his own self-interest. Quaritch may not actually be dead by the end of "Avatar: Fire and Ash," but he may have also gotten Varang pregnant, and it might be interesting to see how their child mirrors those of Jake and Neytiri.