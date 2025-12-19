Is [SPOILER] Really Dead In Avatar: Fire And Ash? What We Know So Far

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

Stephen Lang's Miles Quaritch is a hard man to kill — in fact, his almost miraculous endurance has become an in-universe joke within the "Avatar" franchise. First, after literally dying in the original movie, Quaritch returned for the sequel in a full avatar body to continue wreaking havoc on Pandora. Then, when he should have drowned to death at the end of "Avatar: The Way of Water," he's saved by his son, Spider (Jack Champion).

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" ends with yet another theoretical death for Quaritch. After another climactic duel with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) on a collection of floating rocks crumbling in a massive gravity well, Quaritch is caught dead to rights, with Neytiri holding him at bow-point. Because Jake clearly believes Quaritch can be brought over to their side, he has her hesitate just long enough for Quaritch to throw himself off the rock, laughing like a maniac as he plummets into a literal pit of fire.

Is he dead? Almost certainly not. James Cameron has invested far too much time into his long-term character arc for the colonel to die off-screen in such a ridiculous way. But how will Quaritch make it out this time? While his fate seems pretty sealed by his leap of doom, a major character like Quaritch wouldn't be killed off so unceremoniously, and there are a couple of ways he could be saved.