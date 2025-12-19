Avatar: Fire And Ash Reuses A Classic Line From James Cameron's Aliens

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

James Cameron, who shepherded the "Avatar" franchise into a multi-billion dollar success, has said how "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is the conclusion of this particular saga. Despite teasing up to seven installments, things could end with "Fire and Ash" if necessary, and there are a lot of callbacks to the previous films, like Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) reuniting with his Toruk from the first film. However, you might have also caught a sly nod to the best film Cameron ever made — 1986's "Aliens."

Sadly, a Xenomorph doesn't pop up in "Avatar 3," but there is a reference to the film's most famous line. During the climactic battle between the Na'vi and the Sky People (read: humans), Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) takes on Varang (Oona Chaplin). Varang has proven herself a formidable adversary and seemingly has Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) dead to rights. Kiri then knocks Varang off of the vessel while delivering a prototypical action movie one-liner: "Leave my mother alone, b****!"

It's suspiciously familiar to what Weaver's character, Ellen Ripley, says in "Aliens." She's saving her surrogate daughter Newt (Carrie Henn) from the Xenomorph Queen. She enters the battlefield with a power loader and proclaims, "Get away from her, you b****!" The "Fire and Ash" scene is a full-circle moment, as Weaver has gone from a mother protecting her daughter to a daughter protecting her mother, all while calling someone the B-word. What can you say? It's the perfect punctuation mark to a one-liner.