NCIS Season 23: The Truth About Alden Parker's Mother Explained

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 9 — "Heaven and Nature"

The long, sad story of the death of Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) mother Eleanor (Mackenzie Firgens) has finally come to a definitive conclusion. Following up on his decision to exhume Eleanor's body due to a discrepancy in her autopsy report, Alden is shocked when a DNA sample taken from the corpse by Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) doesn't match his mom.

Running out of witnesses, they look up the state trooper who signed the accident report, Lester Burm (Bruce Davison and, in flashbacks, Vince Hill-Bedford). Lester luckily happens to be in the area, and when they interview him the story begins to come together. Further research ends up explaining what happened, and who is buried in Eleanor's grave.

It turns out that Lester was the husband of one of Eleanor's friends, Judy (Erica Ibsen). Lester was abusive toward Judy, and Eleanor decides to step in and help her find a safe place to raise her daughter Lily (Kensie Mills), the very same girl who has been haunting Alden's memory. As the women flee from Lester, Judy dies in a car crash caused by her husband; Lester subsequently stages a cover-up and dumps his wife in Eleanor's grave, lying that Judy ran off with Lily. Meanwhile, Eleanor has survived, hiding Lily in a motel room and planning on getting her to safety with a distant cousin. Unfortunately, Lester finds Eleanor and kills her, stashing both her body and her car in a pond near Toledo. But the season of miracles has one more surprise for Alden.