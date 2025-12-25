NCIS Season 23: The Truth About Alden Parker's Mother Explained
Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 9 — "Heaven and Nature"
The long, sad story of the death of Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) mother Eleanor (Mackenzie Firgens) has finally come to a definitive conclusion. Following up on his decision to exhume Eleanor's body due to a discrepancy in her autopsy report, Alden is shocked when a DNA sample taken from the corpse by Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) doesn't match his mom.
Running out of witnesses, they look up the state trooper who signed the accident report, Lester Burm (Bruce Davison and, in flashbacks, Vince Hill-Bedford). Lester luckily happens to be in the area, and when they interview him the story begins to come together. Further research ends up explaining what happened, and who is buried in Eleanor's grave.
It turns out that Lester was the husband of one of Eleanor's friends, Judy (Erica Ibsen). Lester was abusive toward Judy, and Eleanor decides to step in and help her find a safe place to raise her daughter Lily (Kensie Mills), the very same girl who has been haunting Alden's memory. As the women flee from Lester, Judy dies in a car crash caused by her husband; Lester subsequently stages a cover-up and dumps his wife in Eleanor's grave, lying that Judy ran off with Lily. Meanwhile, Eleanor has survived, hiding Lily in a motel room and planning on getting her to safety with a distant cousin. Unfortunately, Lester finds Eleanor and kills her, stashing both her body and her car in a pond near Toledo. But the season of miracles has one more surprise for Alden.
Alden finally reunites with Nell -- formerly known as Lily
An even more important part of Alden's youth resurfaces in the form of Nelly Johnson (Barbara Niven), a grandmother who turns out to be Lily, living under an assumed name. Alden immediately knows who Nelly/Lily is upon seeing her — in spite of the fact that he previously claimed he didn't recognize or remember her. Lily explains that she and Alden used to play together while Eleanor gave Judy piano lessons. Lily told Alden her father was hitting her mother, and Judy separately confessed to Eleanor, resulting in Eleanor and Judy deciding to collectively hide at the home of Alden's mom's second cousin. Then the accident happens.
Lester is the one who lies that Eleanor was a drunk driver, and who poses Lily at the scene of the accident. After Lester kills Eleanor, Lily is found by the cousin, who raises her. Alden also learns that his father, Roman (Francis X. McCarthy), figured out that Lily/Nelly was alive, but couldn't tell Alden before he himself died in the Season 22 finale. Alden ultimately gets his closure, putting Lester behind bars, finding his mother's remains, and making sure Eleanor and Judy are buried in their proper places. The truth about Eleanor Parker's death is finally out for once and for all — and a weight is lifted off Alden's shoulders for good.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.