NCIS Season 23 Episode 6's Revelation About Parker's Mother Changes Everything

Alden has been having visions of a young girl named Lily, whose enigmatic existence intertwines with Eleanor's death and also remains unsolved. Lily's inexplicable manifestations begin when Parker nearly drowns in the episode that ends Season 21, "Reef Madness." His visions of her become so persistent that they start to interfere with Parker's daily life. He seeks therapy, then asks Jimmy to help him figure out who the girl is.

In a Lily-related plot twist that makes little sense, archival newspaper photographs pulled up by Jimmy prove that Lily was at the site of Eleanor's crash. The case remains wide open, and though Alden's visions of Lily have tapered off, there's no word yet as to why she would haunt Alden — whose initial memories of her in Season 21 as a childhood friend are now suspect — and what her exact involvement in the crash is.

While Alden doesn't yet know what happened to his mom, he'll likely go to the ends of the earth to find out how she really passed away — while making things right for her and solving the mystery of Lily as well.