Nicolas Cage Has A Hilariously Bizarre Performance In A 2025 Western Streaming On Netflix

Westerns are far more prevalent on television than the big screen in recent years, especially when including the popular and ever-expanding "Yellowstone" universe. But Western films certainly continue to get made — and in fact, one came out just this year called "Gunslingers." If you haven't had the pleasure of seeing the movie, or even just watching the trailer, then you've missed one of the most over the top Nicolas Cage performances of all time. Yes, really.

"Gunslingers" stars Cage as Ben, the Bible verse-quoting sidekick to a former outlaw (Stephen Dorff) whose attempt to hide from their past in a quiet town proves short lived when old enemies come looking for them. Sitting at a pathetic 5% on Rotten Tomatoes — and featuring an audience score that isn't much better — don't feel bad if you missed out on "Gunslingers."

Your mileage may vary on whether or not you love Nicolas Cage at his most Nicolas Cage-est enough to sit through a dreadful movie to see the wild performance he delivers in "Gunslingers." It's currently streaming on Netflix if you want to give it a chance, though. But movies like this do cause one to wonder if there are any roles Cage actually turns down.