Timothee Chalamet's '80s-Set Horror Movie On Netflix Is An Underrated Gem

While director Luca Guadagnino is more often praised for his 2024 film "Challengers," "Bones and All" features everything audiences love about the Zendaya-led flick while reuniting Guadagnino with Timothée Chalamet, following 2017's "Call Me by Your Name." It boasts excellent chemistry between stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell, another great score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and a tragic story that keeps you enthralled and questioning how far you would go for love. It may not be as sexy as "Challengers," but "Bones and All" hits all the same beats, just against a different backdrop.

"Bones and All" is the perfect dark romance. Cannibalism is common in this 1988-set universe, and those who express the urge are colloquially called eaters. Guadagnino makes you forget "eating" is what brings Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet) together, instead leaving you captivated with how they fall in love. Without spoiling the ending, Maren carries out Lee's last request, but rather than being disgusted, you're wrapped up in the emotion and thoughtfulness of the action. It's hard to make cannibalism romantic, but Guadagnino does that and then some with "Bones and All."