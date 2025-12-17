NCIS Season 23 Reveals The Return Of A Beloved Former Series Regular

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 23, Episode 9 — "Heaven and Nature"

Joy was delivered unto "NCIS" fans in "Heaven and Nature" — though it came with its complications. Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) is assigned her very first case as a member of the NCIS Elite — and her target is Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop (Emily Wickersham), who left the NCIS team five seasons ago. Jessica's visibly horrified that she's going to have to bring her friend in, but she doesn't know that Ellie seems to understand she's been targeted — and is watching Knight from a distance as she and the rest of the team gather at the grave of Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) mother (Mackenzie Firgens) for her reburial service.

Ellie's return is a total shock to fans who long assumed that Emily Wickersham held no interest in returning to the show. They last saw her in Episode 16 of Season 18, "Rule 91," named after one of Gibbs' many rules. In the outing, she departs the team to take a job with Odette Malone (Elayn J. Taylor), leaving behind her friends and a percolating relationship with Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) — arguably one of the most heartbreaking Torres moments in "NCIS" history.

The good news is that "NCIS" showrunner Steven D. Binder broke down Ellie's shocking fall finale return, saying that the storyline will play out across one more episode. That means Ellie will be back, and it's likely that the first new episode after the show's winter hiatus will feature her. That outing will air on February 24, 2026, and fans will have one big question to chew over while they wait.