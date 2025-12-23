5 Star Trek Episodes That Broke All The Rules

In the world of "Star Trek," the rules that govern most of Starfleet borrow heavily from the contemporary military, and that includes Regulation 1138, which prohibits romantic relationships between officers who are in the same chain of command. It's a regulation that seems to be ignored when convenient for a romantic subplot, but the biggest offense comes in "Deep Space Nine," when Commander Worf (Michael Dorn) and Lt. Dax (Terry Farrell) become a couple, knocking boots in the final moments of the Quark-centric installment, "Looking for Par'Mach in All the Wrong Places."

Worf had previously been partnered with another fellow officer, Lt. Commander Deanna Troi, aboard the USS Enterprise. However, his role on the ship was in security, not command, so technically, they weren't breaking this rule. But over on "Deep Space Nine," both Worf and Dax serve in the same chain of command, specifically when Worf sits in the captain's chair of the USS Defiant. This proved to be critical in a later episode, "Change of Heart," which exposes precisely why Regulation 1138 exists in the first place.

In that Season 5 episode, Worf takes command of the Defiant on a crucial mission with enormous stakes in the war with the Dominion. But when Dax's life is on the line, Worf chooses to abandon the mission to save his par'Mach. It's a decision that costs him, as Sisko tells Worf he'll likely never be given the captain's chair again.