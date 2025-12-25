What The Cast Of Futurama Looks Like In Real Life

Fans of "Futurama" have enjoyed 180 episodes and counting since Matt Groening and David X. Cohen brought the adult animated series to Fox in 1999. After four seasons, the show moved to Cartoon Network and Comedy Central before taking a long break in 2013. "Futurama" returned in 2023 for its 11th season on Hulu, where it remains at the time of this writing. Outside of a live-action opening credit sequence in Season 7, the entirety of "Futurama" is animated, making its slate of voice actors key to the show's success.

The stars of "Futurama" have largely remained hidden behind cartoon faces for more than a quarter century, although some have their fair share of on-screen appearances. You may not recognize all at first glance, but a few words from any of these cast members will have fans' ears perk up in recognition. To help put flesh-and-blood faces to your favorite "Futurama" characters, we've put the eight actors with the most "Futurama" episode appearances to date side-by-side with their animated counterparts.