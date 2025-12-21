10 Starfleet Decisions That Changed Star Trek Forever

In the world of "Star Trek," intrepid Starfleet crews lead the way on missions for the United Federation of Planets. And it's the decisions of these crews that are often the difference between life and death, no matter what Starfleet rank they hold — be it admiral or captain, or even a lower-ranked ensign. Whether it's raising shields, firing photon torpedoes at a critical moment in battle, or deciding whether to seek a diplomatic solution over a military assault, a single decision can radically change the course of events in any given "Star Trek" story.

But there are some Starfleet decisions that echo through the franchise more than most. Decisions whose repercussions are felt for years, even decades, across multiple TV series and movies, with an impact so profound that they alter "Star Trek" forever in a way that is often not fully understood at the time. Some of these decisions might be retcons, while others might be narrative sparks intended to reshape the path of the "Star Trek" universe. However they come about, though, they have lasting consequences that often change the franchise in fundamental ways.

From decisions to go innocently exploring, to the monumental choice of going to war — or, alternatively, offering an enemy an olive branch — here are 10 of the most impactful Starfleet decisions in "Star Trek" history that changed the franchise forever.