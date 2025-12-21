10 Famous Directors Who Regret One Of Their Biggest Movies

Any artist understands the feeling of being dissatisfied with their own work. Now imagine that frustrating piece being what you're world-famous for. That puts you in the shoes of the 10 directors on this list, who came away from some of their most well-known films with some form of regret.

Directors hating their own movies is nothing new, but the most interesting examples are those disregarded by their directors which have gone on to become classics. A filmmaker's vision not being wholly realized, dated storytelling choices, or historically hectic production experiences have had little bearing on the larger reputation these works have amassed in the eyes of audiences and critics alike. Some are controversial, but all have fresh scores on Rotten Tomatoes and have in some way made their mark on cinema history. It's not just schlock like "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" and "Batman & Robin" that filmmakers apologize for; even some of the most beloved movies of all time turned into sources of deep personal disappointment for their creators.