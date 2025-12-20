Josh Hutcherson's Fantasy Movie On Disney+ Is Still Heartbreaking Nearly 20 Years Later
Before Josh Hutcherson was Peeta Mellark in "The Hunger Games," and before he was Mike in "Five Nights at Freddy's," he was Jess in "Bridge to Terabithia," a fantasy drama film from 2007. If you've seen that movie before, then you may have just teared up at the mere mention of it. That's because, while "Bridge to Terabithia" is a kids movie on paper, it's also a heartbreaking tragedy.
Based on the popular 1977 novel of the same name by Katherine Paterson, "Bridge to Terabithia" is an enchanting story all about the wonders of childhood, both good and bad. The story centers on Hutcherson's Jess Aarons, a 12-year-old boy who wants to be an artist. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Leslie Burke (AnnaSophia Robb), a newcomer at his school who turns out to be his new next-door neighbor. At first Jess doesn't like Leslie because she beats him in a race on the first day of school, but when she compliments his art, things begin to change.
After school, they go to the woods, find a rope that they use to swing across a creek, and then an old abandoned tree house. These are the seeds of Terabithia, the fantasy world they create together. In Terabithia, they take on all sorts of odd and unusual creatures, including monsters, giants, and trolls. They get to know one another between bouts of make-believe, forming a bond. It's a beautiful rendering of childhood possibilities — until the unthinkable happens.
The story is based on tragic true events
In the film, when Jess goes on an impromptu field trip with his teacher, Leslie decides to go to Terabithia alone. The rope over the creek breaks. Leslie hits her head, falls into the creek, and dies. Though her death happens offscreen, it's utterly heartbreaking, as Jess struggles with guilt and sorrow. What you may not know is that the story of "Bridge to Terabithia" was born out of a real-life tragedy.
Katherine Paterson's son David had a best friend, Lisa Hill, who was struck and killed by lightning when they were both just eight. David, who penned the screenplay for the film, told Entertainment Weekly that his mother wrote the book to "make sense of something that didn't make a whole lot of sense." Today, David sees the film as a tribute to Hill. "It took me many years to realize that my friendship was a true gift from my friend, and what she gave me, I possibly can help give to others — meaning the film."
Children and grown-ups alike adore "Bridge to Terabithia" in spite of the heartbreaking ending, and it remains critically acclaimed, with a Certified Fresh score of 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it was the cause of some controversy upon its release, as some people complained that the film was marketed as something totally different. If you go into it expecting a light-hearted fantasy flick, it will certainly be a shock to the system. But if you take "Bridge to Terabithia" for what it is — a deeply-moving portrayal of love and loss through the eyes of adolescents — then you won't be disappointed.