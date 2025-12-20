Josh Hutcherson's Fantasy Movie On Disney+ Is Still Heartbreaking Nearly 20 Years Later

Before Josh Hutcherson was Peeta Mellark in "The Hunger Games," and before he was Mike in "Five Nights at Freddy's," he was Jess in "Bridge to Terabithia," a fantasy drama film from 2007. If you've seen that movie before, then you may have just teared up at the mere mention of it. That's because, while "Bridge to Terabithia" is a kids movie on paper, it's also a heartbreaking tragedy.

Based on the popular 1977 novel of the same name by Katherine Paterson, "Bridge to Terabithia" is an enchanting story all about the wonders of childhood, both good and bad. The story centers on Hutcherson's Jess Aarons, a 12-year-old boy who wants to be an artist. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Leslie Burke (AnnaSophia Robb), a newcomer at his school who turns out to be his new next-door neighbor. At first Jess doesn't like Leslie because she beats him in a race on the first day of school, but when she compliments his art, things begin to change.

After school, they go to the woods, find a rope that they use to swing across a creek, and then an old abandoned tree house. These are the seeds of Terabithia, the fantasy world they create together. In Terabithia, they take on all sorts of odd and unusual creatures, including monsters, giants, and trolls. They get to know one another between bouts of make-believe, forming a bond. It's a beautiful rendering of childhood possibilities — until the unthinkable happens.