Why Mike From Five Nights At Freddy's Looks So Familiar

With over a dozen games and spinoffs released in just under a decade, "Five Nights at Freddy's" has emerged as one of the most popular multi-media franchises of the 2010s and '20s. The ever-expanding series focuses on the deadly hijinks that happen overnight at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a Chuck E. Cheese-like joint populated with animatronics hellbent on killing the nighttime employees who work there. And now the "Five Nights at Freddy's" mythology is expanding to the silver screen: in the upcoming film adaptation, the overnight employee in question is Mike Schmidt, the primary character in the video games.

In the movie, Mike Schmidt is a new security guard at the restaurant who has to deal with the nefarious animatronics that come to life after midnight. "Five Nights at Freddy's" is filled with a talented array of cast members and perhaps the most recognizable is Josh Hutcherson. A veteran actor with dozens of roles under his belt, Hutcherson has cemented himself as one of Hollywood's go-to actors. With "Five Nights at Freddy's," Hutcherson is headlining another potentially major film franchise, proving his versatility as a thespian.

From family-friendly films to blockbuster franchises, Josh Hutcherson has done it all, which is why the Mike Schmidt actor from "Five Nights at Freddy's" looks so familiar.