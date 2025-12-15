The Classic Rob Reiner Movie With A Near-Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Late on December 14, 2025, came the news that legendary actor and director Rob Reiner was found dead with his wife at their home in California. He was 78. As of this writing, details are still scarce and we'll no doubt learn more information about the tragedy over the coming days. As tributes are sure to come pouring in from the many people who knew him and worked with him, we thought it was a good opportunity to shine a light on his all-time highest rated movie as both a director and an actor — 1984's "This Is Spinal Tap." It holds an incredibly impressive 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Reiner as a documentary filmmaker named Marty Di Bergi, "This Is Spinal Tap" sees Di Bergi follow the titular band on what was supposed to be a comeback tour, but turned out to be anything but. Spinal Tap members David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) seem oblivious to the fact that their glory days are behind them, even as basically everything goes wrong with the tour and positive press about the band is difficult to come by.