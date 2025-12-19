Does Avatar: Fire And Ash Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

At three hours and 17 minutes, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is a monster to sit through. By the time you get to the end, you're probably regretting ordering that large soda, but you're unsure if you can get out of your seat at this point because Hollywood has conditioned you to think there's always going to be a post-credits scene teasing the next installment. But does "Avatar: Fire and Ash" actually have a post-credits scene?

The answer is no. Once the credits begin, the story is over, and you can get out of your seat unless you want to keep tabs on every single person who worked on this massive blockbuster. This is in line with the previous "Avatar" movies, since neither the first one nor "The Way of Water" had anything after the credits. Still, it might be disappointing for some fans that there's no tease for "Avatar 4," even though we already suspect James Cameron will take influence from Chinese philosophy.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" exists as a standalone story and a fitting conclusion to the Sully family saga in case they choose to end the franchise there. But 20th Century Studios and Disney are likely banking on "Avatar 3" being a monster hit, and we already know what Cameron has in mind for where the series can go next even without a post-credits scene.