Does Avatar: Fire And Ash Have A Post-Credits Scene?
Contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"
At three hours and 17 minutes, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is a monster to sit through. By the time you get to the end, you're probably regretting ordering that large soda, but you're unsure if you can get out of your seat at this point because Hollywood has conditioned you to think there's always going to be a post-credits scene teasing the next installment. But does "Avatar: Fire and Ash" actually have a post-credits scene?
The answer is no. Once the credits begin, the story is over, and you can get out of your seat unless you want to keep tabs on every single person who worked on this massive blockbuster. This is in line with the previous "Avatar" movies, since neither the first one nor "The Way of Water" had anything after the credits. Still, it might be disappointing for some fans that there's no tease for "Avatar 4," even though we already suspect James Cameron will take influence from Chinese philosophy.
"Avatar: Fire and Ash" exists as a standalone story and a fitting conclusion to the Sully family saga in case they choose to end the franchise there. But 20th Century Studios and Disney are likely banking on "Avatar 3" being a monster hit, and we already know what Cameron has in mind for where the series can go next even without a post-credits scene.
James Cameron has already filmed part of Avatar 4
Just because "Avatar: Fire and Ash" doesn't provide any hints to new developments in a prospective sequel doesn't mean James Cameron isn't thinking ahead. He's already talked about filming scenes for "Avatar 4" during production of "Avatar: The Way of Water," specifically focusing on Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoe Saldaña) children. That likely means characters like Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Lo'ak (Britain Dalton) will be adults by the time the sequel comes around, which is currently set for a 2029 release date.
Even though "Avatar: The Way of Water" made over $2 billion, there's no guarantee "Fire and Ash" will see the same success. Cameron seems aware of that scenario, telling Matt Belloni of "The Town" podcast, "We have to make two metric f*** tons of money to make a profit. I have no doubt in my mind that this movie will make money. The question is, does it make enough money to justify doing it again?" He clarifies that if "Avatar: Fire and Ash" isn't the hit it needs to be, he'll wrap up the story with a book.
Ultimately, it's probably for the best for "Avatar" to avoid post-credits scenes. There's no shortage of films that had cliffhangers or teasers that never paid off because the movie flopped. It might seem like a long shot for "Avatar" to crash and burn at this point, but rest assured, more of Jake Sully's story will come in one medium or another.