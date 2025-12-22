Every John Green Movie And TV Show, Ranked From Worst To Best

"Paper Towns" centers around childhood friends Quentin "Q" Jacobsen (Nat Wolff) and Margo Roth Spiegelman (Cara Delevingne), who had lost touch with each other by high school — during which time, Margo became one of the most popular girls at school. Q is surprised one day when Margo reaches out to him out of nowhere and recruits him for a fun, magical night of revenge on her enemies and a reconnection of their former bond — a bond which, for Q, leans heavily romantic. But Margo disappears from Q's life just as quickly as she had re-entered it, and leaves him to piece together the clues she left behind as to where she went, and why.

There was little debate in choosing 2015's "Paper Towns" as the least effective of the John Green adaptations released to date. It is the only one with a "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes, and its audience rating is even lower. In terms of box office performance, it's an example of a YA novel movie adaptation that ended up flopping hard. All that being said, "Paper Towns" is far from a terrible movie, and fans of the book and Green's work in general should still check it out and will likely get some enjoyment out of it. The strong performances definitely help in that regard — just make sure expectations are adjusted accordingly.