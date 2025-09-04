The 9 Funniest Unscripted Big Bang Theory Moments

Wil Wheaton became a familiar face on the set of "The Big Bang Theory," frequently (though not as often as one might remember) popping in for guest appearances that advanced his rivalry with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) until their clash expanded to include the entire Pasadena gang. One of the most memorable moments when Wheaton arrived to troll everyone occurred during Season 9's "The Opening Night Excitation," in which they plan to attend an early screening of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." In the episode, Sheldon decides to stay home and consummate his relationship with Amy Farrah-Fowler (Mayim Bialik) on her birthday instead of attending the movie — something that turns out to be a good idea, as Wheaton crashes the screening wearing a full Mr. Spock uniform. Though he annoys the packed theater, he, for once, is helpful and talks down Sheldon's friends who are worried about the film's quality.

It turns out that the cast and crew had no idea Wheaton was going to show up dressed like Spock. He even hid the outfit — including his pointed Vulcan ears — from everyone. "Nobody knew that was going to happen," Wheaton recounted to the Daily Express. "Only some of the writers knew, no one from the studio knew none of the crew knew. So I come out and the explosion of like pants-s****ing laughter that comes out in that moment was genuine and it came from the entire cast and crew." The actor understandably considered that a huge victory. "When you can kill the crew on a sitcom, it feels really, really, really good. It's like hitting a home run." It's a scene that's lived long and prospered in the memory of fans ever since, and also happens to be one of the guest star's favorites.