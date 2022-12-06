What Is The Big Bang Theory's Best Running Gag? Here's What Fans Say - Looper Survey

Is your wi-fi password Pennyisabigfreeloader? Are you aware that Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) doesn't have a Ph.D.? That Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) is completely unable to speak to attractive women unless he's soused? Fond of Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) habit of calling others 'sweetie?' Then you're probably a fan of "The Big Bang Theory," and you're definitely aware of the multitude of repeated catchphrases and running gags that fuel the program and have launched a thousand t-shirts.

They might be something as simple as Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) obsession with "Little House on the Prairie" or as long-running as Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) belief that there's nothing "wrong" with him because "his mom had him tested," but they perfume the show's long run and make it a memorable experience to binge your way through the entire program. They also make committing to the show's long run definitely worth your while. They help give the characters personality and allow the viewer to understand how they see the world.

But which of these repeated rib ticklers make our readers chortle the most? Looper conducted a survey of 607 people around the country and asked our fans which "The Big Bang Theory" running gag gets them giggling harder than the rest.