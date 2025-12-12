5 DC Comics Characters Scarlett Johansson Could Be Playing In The Batman 2
After years of "trust me, bro, it's happening," movement on Matt Reeves' "The Batman 2" finally kicked into high gear recently. In big news, former Marvel Cinematic Universe star Scarlett Johansson was revealed to be in talks for a key role — but who exactly could she be playing? Officially, Johansson's casting hasn't been announced at the time of writing. However, scooper Jeff Sneider claimed on X that she might be playing Bruce Wayne's (Robert Pattinson) new flame, only to be unveiled as an antagonist at the end.
Now, there are a number of villains we want to see in "The Batman 2," but not all of them would be suited for ScarJo — and no, it's unlikely that she'll be playing Poison Ivy or Harley Quinn. Speaking to Josh Horowitz from "Happy Sad Confused," Reeves claimed the rogue will be someone who has a close connection to Bruce and has never been seen in the movies before — presumably he's referring to the live-action ones here.
These comments and recent casting rumors got our brains stirring about DC Comics characters that fit the mold and would be perfect for Johansson, so here are five legitimate possibilities. If Looper gets it right in the end, send us a fruit basket. If not, this conversation never happened.
Andrea Beaumont/Phantasm
Introduced in 1993's "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm," one of the best DC animated movies of all time, Andrea Beaumont (voiced by Dana Delany) proves to be a complex character who makes Bruce (Kevin Conroy) question if he can be Batman and lead a normal life. The film discloses that she's Bruce's ex-fiancée who left Gotham City after her father, Carl (Stacy Keach), became entrenched in mob business. Years later, she returns to Gotham, reigniting sparks with Bruce, but is also revealed to be the villainous Phantasm — a grim reaper-inspired vigilante who knocks off the mobsters linked to her father, who is now dead.
In Batman lore, Andrea — or Andi, as she's affectionately known — is the one person who truly broke Bruce's heart, as he was more than prepared to give up his quest for vengeance to live a happy, normal life with her. Considering how obsessed Battinson is with his caped crusades, as demonstrated in 2022's "The Batman," a character like Andi could shake up his world in the sequel. Maybe Scarlett Johansson's version of Andi walks into his life and turns his life upside down, making him consider hanging up the cape and cowl for her.
There are parallels between Bruce and Andi, since they both seek justice for their parents' deaths; however, Andi takes it to the extreme while Bruce still believes in the rule of law. In the end, her thirst for vengeance might be stronger than his.
Vicki Vale/Lady Arkham
One of the major revelations in "The Batman" is that Martha Wayne (Stella Stocker) is part of the Arkham family. Naturally, this opens up the possibility to further explore the history of Arkham Asylum, as well as the Arkhams' legacy in Gotham City. Depending on which part of canon the filmmakers choose to pull from, there are many ways in which this could go.
If Matt Reeves decided to use "Batman: The Telltale Series" as an inspiration for "The Batman 2," it's possible that Scarlett Johansson could be playing Lady Arkham. In the video game storyline, Lady Arkham's real name is Victoria Arkham; however, she uses the alias of Vicki Vale to pose as a reporter. (Previously, Kim Basinger played Vale in 1989's "Batman," but this is a much different iteration of the character.) Vale is only a front for Lady Arkham's real activities, as she mobilized her own group called the Children of Arkham, who seek revenge on Gotham and to expose the corruption of the city — especially the Waynes.
Much like in "The Batman," Thomas Wayne isn't a benevolent billionaire in "Batman: The Telltale Series." He has links to the mob and had Lady Arkham's parents killed, hence her lust for revenge. "The Batman" already demonstrated that Thomas is shady, so this would add yet another layer to that storyline. Perhaps as Vicki Vale, Johansson's Lady Arkham gets close to Bruce in an effort to punish him for the sins of the father.
Cressida Clarke
A major rumor floating about "The Batman 2" is that the Court of Owls will feature in the story. In the comics, this Illuminati-style group operates in the shadows and wants absolute power over Gotham City. They have been around for ages, with the various bloodlines continuing the legacy of their forefathers. What makes them so dangerous is that it's difficult to discern how far their membership spreads and who might be acting in the Court's interests.
Considering the secrecy of the group, Matt Reeves has relative free rein if he brings the Court to the screen — just as long as the deadly Talons still show up. However, one character who has been explored in the comics and the "Gotham Knights" TV show is Cressida Clarke, a relative of the former Court of Owls Grandmaster Sebastian Clarke.
It isn't too difficult to imagine Scarlett Johansson playing this DC Comics character in "The Batman 2." Cressida could develop a romantic relationship to get closer to Bruce Wayne and earn his trust. But what would be her motivation? Maybe she wants to enlist Bruce into the Court. After all, his family was part of Gotham's elite, and they may want him to take up a high-ranking role within the group. If he resists, which he's likely to do, he becomes an enemy.
Vesper Fairchild
Comic book fans know Vesper Fairchild as the radio talk show host who forms a relationship with Bruce Wayne. She receives a raw deal, though, as she is a victim of comic book fridging, and Batman is forced to solve the mystery of who murdered her. The character has appeared in other adaptations too, usually being associated with the Bat and Gotham City in some way.
Now, Vesper doesn't have a history as a supervillain, which is what makes the following proposition more enticing. Perhaps Matt Reeves and "The Batman 2" co-writer Mattson Tomlin decided to include Vesper in the story as a character who is revealed as a major rogue later on — whether it's as a member of the Court of Owls, Firefly, Phantasm, or whoever. A brand-new twist on a legacy character isn't outside of the realm of possibility in comic book movies. Plus, it could offer Vesper some redemption for the fridging in the past.
Since there's no precedent for this, turning Vesper into an unexpected villain also blindsides comic book fans who easily sniff out twists because of their familiarity with the lore. Someone like Scarlett Johansson would also throw audiences off the scent since the actor traditionally plays "good" characters, and this would be an opportunity to pull a fast one on everybody.
Gilda Dent/Holiday
Another rumored casting for "The Batman 2" is Oscar Isaac. Taking into account the actor's pedigree and ability to portray complex characters, many fans think he could be playing Harvey Dent. In canon, Harvey had a wife, Gilda, who is extremely important to "The Long Halloween" — one of the best Batman comics of all time, and a storyline which Matt Reeves borrowed elements from for "The Batman." The tale sees Gilda and Harvey's marriage become strained as Harvey hunts down the Holiday serial killer and eventually turns into Two-Face. In a shocking twist of events, Gilda reveals that she was the original Holiday.
Let's say Scarlett Johansson plays Gilda in "The Batman 2." Due to Harvey's obsession with Holiday and transformation into Two-Face, the married couple becomes estranged. She could find solace in the arms of Bruce Wayne, who is normally portrayed as Harvey's friend and closest ally. This could cause anguish for Bruce who feels guilty about what's developing between him and his friend's wife, as well as Harvey's Two-Face dilemma. What would make the situation even worse? Discovering that Gilda is also the Holiday killer!
Alternatively, "The Batman 2" could loosely adapt "The Long Halloween" and feature Gilda in another type of role instead of Harvey's wife. With all the talent attached and Reeves' filmmaking ability, don't be surprised if this sequel becomes the best Batman movie ever.