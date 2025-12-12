5 DC Comics Characters Scarlett Johansson Could Be Playing In The Batman 2

After years of "trust me, bro, it's happening," movement on Matt Reeves' "The Batman 2" finally kicked into high gear recently. In big news, former Marvel Cinematic Universe star Scarlett Johansson was revealed to be in talks for a key role — but who exactly could she be playing? Officially, Johansson's casting hasn't been announced at the time of writing. However, scooper Jeff Sneider claimed on X that she might be playing Bruce Wayne's (Robert Pattinson) new flame, only to be unveiled as an antagonist at the end.

Now, there are a number of villains we want to see in "The Batman 2," but not all of them would be suited for ScarJo — and no, it's unlikely that she'll be playing Poison Ivy or Harley Quinn. Speaking to Josh Horowitz from "Happy Sad Confused," Reeves claimed the rogue will be someone who has a close connection to Bruce and has never been seen in the movies before — presumably he's referring to the live-action ones here.

These comments and recent casting rumors got our brains stirring about DC Comics characters that fit the mold and would be perfect for Johansson, so here are five legitimate possibilities. If Looper gets it right in the end, send us a fruit basket. If not, this conversation never happened.