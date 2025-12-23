The 15 Strongest Transformers Characters Ranked

Grimlock might not be the most eloquent speaker in the "Transformers" franchise, and his manners leave something to be desired. Still, when it comes to pure, unadulterated power, the Dinobot leader ranks among the most powerful Autobots, pound for pound.

With his tough armor, physical power, and an energo-sword that poses a threat against most every opponent, Grimlock is already a formidable character in his robot form. However, things get truly interesting when he changes into his massive, metallic dinosaur shape and adds a powerful bite (along with a few other surprises, depending on the version in question) in his arsenal.

Of course, all of this would be useless if the character was prone to holding back. Fortunately, this very much isn't the case with Grimlock, who's notably trigger-happy for an Autobot (he may even be quicker to anger than the famously twitchy Decepticon, Starscream) and isn't afraid to demonstrate his power whenever necessary. Sure, there are several Transformers out there who have a size and strength advantage over this powerful Dinobot ... but don't think for a second that Grimlock would let that hold him back while charging into battle.