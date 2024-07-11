Star Wars: Why Wookiee Jedi Are So Rare

"The Acolyte" has ripped Star Wars fans apart. Many enjoy the storytelling and mystery at the heart of the series, while others believe it's breaking franchise lore. On top of all that, it brings in a unique addition to "Star Wars" mythos, namely a Wookiee Jedi named Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo). And while some may assert George Lucas himself had a rule against Wookiee Jedi, the truth is a bit more nebulous.

There have been many Wookiee Jedi introduced throughout the "Star Wars" Expanded Universe. One example is Tyvokka, the master of Plo Koon, who first appeared in a 2001 comic book. However, the idea of Lucas not wanting to have too many Wookiee Jedi seems to stem from a comment by Dark Horse Comics writer and editor Randy Stradley, who answered a question in 2005 about not including Wookiee Jedi in future comics: "There are a number of species, apparently, who either lack the ability to use the Force, or who lack the subtlety of thought necessary for Jedi training."

While the concept of Wookiee Jedi was out of the box, there are reasons why Lucas perhaps wanted to pull back on the idea. Wookiees are known for going berserk and ripping arms out of sockets, which doesn't really coalesce with the typically serene nature of Jedi. In the end, Lucas reneged on his "No more Wookiee Jedi" rule by approving young Gungi on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Gungi became a canon addition to the franchise, with Professor Huyang (David Tennant) telling Gungi in an episode, "Rare you are to the Jedi. Proud, your people must be." Ultimately, it's unclear how strict the Wookiee Jedi rule was, as Lucas has seemingly never commented directly on it.