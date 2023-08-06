Star Wars: The Acolyte Creator Explains Why The Series Features A Jedi Wookiee

Wookiees have been a part of the "Star Wars" franchise since its inception, and it's no surprise that they've stuck around. Chewbacca (the late Peter Mayhew) made a great first impression in "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," leading to numerous other Wookiees popping up in all forms of "Star Wars" media. Fans will get to meet a brand new one in the long-awaited Disney+ show "Star Wars: The Acolyte" – one with Force abilities no less. According to series creator Leslye Headland, the reason for the inclusion of a Jedi Wookiee comes down to the person in the suit.

"Honestly, I really loved ['Solo: A Star Wars Story'] and I loved [Joonas Suotamo's] performance in it. So I was watching it and I was like, 'Gosh, it'd be really cool to see him be a Jedi," Headland said during an appearance on the "Dagobah Dispatch" podcast. Upon having this thought, Headland took it upon herself to pitch to the Lucasfilm brass the idea of Suotamo, the current Chewbacca actor, playing a Jedi Wookiee named Kelnacca on "The Acolyte." It wasn't the easiest sell, but eventually, she got her wish, and Suotamo was added to the cast list.

Though they're far from common, Kelnacca isn't the only Jedi Wookiee to appear in the "Star Wars" canon.