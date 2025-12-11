The NCIS: Origins Cameo You Probably Missed During Gibbs And Diane's Wedding
Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 2, Episode 8 — "End of the Road"
Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) made it to the church on time in "End of the Road" — thanks in part to co-showrunner David J. North, who plays the preacher that helps Gibbs pledge his troth to his new wife, Diane Sterling (Kathleen Kenny). "Did you see that that was me that married them? Did you notice that?" North asked TVLine. "I don't want to oversell my performance, but have you ever heard of Daniel Day-Lewis?" he joked. North added sarcastically that he was so devoted to the role that people addressed him as "reverend" on the set.
"NCIS" fans have been waiting to see how Gibbs' relationship with Diane will pan out in the "Origins" timeline, knowing that the twosome have a long-lived union which will one day end in divorce, thanks to her repeated appearences on "NCIS." Audiences also know that the connection between them remains strong years later.
Yet when a happy and tipsy Gibbs and Diane jet off to Las Vegas for a quickie wedding in "End of the Road," it's still a shock. That's something North acknowledges — while admitting that Gibbs might have lingering feelings for a different someone special — possible future love interest Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino). "This is a guy that's been through a lot. He also, whether he wants to admit it to himself or not, very much has feelings for a co-worker in Lala," he said. And the complications don't end there for Gibbs and Diane.
Lala will still be a factor for Gibbs
It's worth noting that one of the reasons Gibbs marries Diane — his second trip to the altar following the tragic murder of his first wife, Shannon Fielding (Darby Stanchfield) — is because Lala tells him frankly that he needs to stop running away from commitment. He's on the verge of leaving the relationship before she speaks up. But when Lala learns about the wedding, David J. North says that viewers can expect her to have a strong reaction.
"It's hard because they work together and it's professional," North told TVLine. "But obviously, she has deep feelings and a reaction to it, and we'll feel that for sure." Added co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal, "It definitely has an effect in both his personal and professional life, and we'll see that in the following episode." Monreal notes that the rest of the team will have equally extreme reactions to the news as well, and that Gibbs definitely loves Diane, albeit in a different way than he loves Lala.
Fans shouldn't expect to see Gibbs and Diane get divorced right away; they break up sometime in 1995, after they move together to Washington D.C., and it's 1992 in the "Origins" section of the "NCIS" timeline right now. That means there's plenty of time for tension to percolate between Gibbs and Lala — and Gibbs and Diane — over the next few seasons.