The NCIS: Origins Cameo You Probably Missed During Gibbs And Diane's Wedding

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 2, Episode 8 — "End of the Road"

Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) made it to the church on time in "End of the Road" — thanks in part to co-showrunner David J. North, who plays the preacher that helps Gibbs pledge his troth to his new wife, Diane Sterling (Kathleen Kenny). "Did you see that that was me that married them? Did you notice that?" North asked TVLine. "I don't want to oversell my performance, but have you ever heard of Daniel Day-Lewis?" he joked. North added sarcastically that he was so devoted to the role that people addressed him as "reverend" on the set.

"NCIS" fans have been waiting to see how Gibbs' relationship with Diane will pan out in the "Origins" timeline, knowing that the twosome have a long-lived union which will one day end in divorce, thanks to her repeated appearences on "NCIS." Audiences also know that the connection between them remains strong years later.

Yet when a happy and tipsy Gibbs and Diane jet off to Las Vegas for a quickie wedding in "End of the Road," it's still a shock. That's something North acknowledges — while admitting that Gibbs might have lingering feelings for a different someone special — possible future love interest Lala Dominguez (Mariel Molino). "This is a guy that's been through a lot. He also, whether he wants to admit it to himself or not, very much has feelings for a co-worker in Lala," he said. And the complications don't end there for Gibbs and Diane.