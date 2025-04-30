Why Diane From NCIS: Origins Is More Important Than You Think

Now that Diane has been introduced, fans may be thinking that they know what's going to happen in Season 2 of "NCIS: Origins," but the early days of her relationship with Gibbs will not be straightforward. After all, he's still trying to come to terms with life without his first wife and daughter. In theory, he's in no place to start opening up to someone, but Diane takes him by surprise. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Austin Stowell said that there's something about Diane that makes Gibbs want to lower his walls. "She's able to disarm him right away in this very vulnerable point in his life where he's packing up the house," he said. "The fact that he starts to show her around, and she says something about his eyes, and he takes the compliment. There's no scowl. He's caught off guard."

Of course, "NCIS" fans know that the love story between Gibbs and Diane will become even more complicated down the line, as Gibbs' good friend Tobias C. Fornell (played by Lucas Dixon in "Origins") becomes Diane's second husband. It's worth noting that Gibbs begs Tobias not to marry her after he goes through an expensive divorce with Diane, losing a lot of money and even his grandfather's watch. Tobias ignores Gibbs, marries Diane, and has Emily with her. Thankfully, it doesn't ruin things between them, and that's just one reason why Fornell's friendship with Gibbs is the bromance that "NCIS" fans love to see. Unfortunately, Tobias and Diane's marriage falls flat, too. One thing the show has taught us is that maintaining a healthy marriage in this line of work is no easy task.