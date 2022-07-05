James Cameron Makes Two Shocking Admissions About Avatar 4 And 5

At the end of this year, the world will finally be getting a return ticket to Pandora after an unthinkable 13 years since we first visited the unobtanium-laced planet. "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the long-anticipated sequel to James Cameron's 2009 Oscar-gobbling blockbuster that is still in the number one spot as the most successful film of all time (against eight other IP-linked blockbusters, and the other being "Titanic"). It marks the first notch in the director's master plan that will expand on the world of the Na'vi and their fight against the space invaders (hey, that's us) that can't take no for an answer.

While the project was hit with a barrage of delays when principal photography began in 2017, Cameron's goal of accomplishing his biggest endeavor to date hasn't wavered. Five is still the magic number for his "Avatar" movie entry count, but as revealed in a recent interview, there's a chance that he'll only be going so far with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana, who was moved to tears after seeing footage of the new film).

Yes, it turns out that the self-proclaimed king of the world has other plans that could take him elsewhere, and if they clash with his big blue-colored billion-dollar franchise, he's considering a very bold move for his massive movie projects.