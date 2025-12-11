A Supernatural Series With A 96% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Leaving Netflix Very Soon

If you're in the mood for a wild ride of a supernatural series that examines the current zeitgeist through an irreverent and often absurdist lens, it's time to check out "Evil" before it leaves Netflix at the end of December. The show, which ran for four seasons, follows forensic psychologist and de facto skeptic Dr. Kristen Brouchard (Katja Herbers) as she joins war journalist-turned-priest David Acosta (Mike Colter) and culturally Muslim atheist tech geek Ben Shakir (Assif Mandvi) to investigate allegedly supernatural events for the Catholic church. The first three seasons will be available on Netflix until December 31, 2025.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, the husband-wife team behind the critically acclaimed series "The Good Fight," this clever dark comedy horror series was a hit with critics throughout its run, scoring an average of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Many praised the series for its smart writing and nuanced examinations of good and evil in the modern, tech-driven world we find ourselves in, the writers confronting us with a reality where human decisions can be every bit as frightening as cloven-hooved demons.

The series found a new audience on the streaming platform, with "Evil" blowing up Netflix as its most-watched show in May 2024. And the good news is that if you don't catch "Evil" on Netflix before it leaves, you can still pick it up on Paramount+ where all four seasons are available.