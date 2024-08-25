What Laufey From Marvel's Thor Looks Like In Real Life
He might not sit that high on the list of MCU villains, but there's no doubt that Laufey the Frost Giant played a significant part in the molding of the superhero cinematic universe — even if he didn't last very long.
Appearing in "Thor" back in 2011, Laufey is the biological father of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the bitter enemy of Odin Borson (Anthony Hopkins). In Asgard's past, he and the rest of the frost giants caused a spot of bother in response to a cocky young thunder god named Thor (Chris Hemsworth), which sent the two stepbrothers down their different paths in the years that followed. Such a role demands some level of gravitas to stand up against not only Thor and Loki but a true big screen legend in Hopkins. One of Marvel Studios' best directors, Kenneth Branagh, found exactly what he needed in Colm Feore.
In addition to ruling the kingdom of Jotunheim, Feore has plenty of roles under his belt that make him a familiar face of both film and television. Outside of looking like a White Walker that could bench press a Humvee in "Thor," Feore also stood up against Vin Diesel in "The Chronicles of Riddick" as its big bad, Lord Marshal, and was estranged father figure Reginald Hargreeves in "The Umbrella Academy." Naturally, Feore has given everything he's got with his performances, but it was in "Thor" that he had to find something extra for a superhero movie — William Shakespeare.
Colm Feore, Anthony Hopkins, and Kenneth Branagh spoke in Shakespearian code for Thor
Back in 2011, a "Thor" movie being handled by a director who wanted to infuse a grand Shakesperian-like element into the world of emerald rage monsters and iron men was risky. Nevertheless, it was something that the cast and crew involved were invested in, including Colm Feore. In an interview with Collider, the actor explained what he tapped into before becoming a ferocious frost giant, saying that they looked to the Bard's work to fine-tune the film's characters. "It was me and [Anthony] Hopkins and Ken [Branagh] standing around talking about, 'Well, this is sort of like Lear. Is that sorta like...?' And we were using this shorthand for how to communicate effectively and immediately out here when it's costing somebody serious money."
Having worked with Hopkins in the past on "Titus," the appointed king of the frost giants felt right at home. "So, to me, it isn't a big departure. It's just another job for which I hope I'll get paid. As far as I'm concerned, the check doesn't bounce, it's a hit, I go home." Unfortunately, like a lot of Marvel villains over the years, Laufey's limited presence in the MCU meant we didn't see much more of the frost giants, though they were at least referenced in "Eternals." It's a shame, given just how great a character actor Feore is known for being and the missed opportunity for him to chill with Laufey further down the line.