Michael Bay's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies Made One Major Change After Backlash

The '90s "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movies turned out to be totally tubular, encapsulating the zest and wackiness of the wildly popular animated series. Despite Turtlemania plateauing at the end of the decade, the Heroes in a Half-Shell were never too far from a pop culture comeback. In the 2010s, news broke that Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes production company would be handling a new Turtles movie, with Bay producing the film, but fans weren't too pleased to hear about one of the proposed changes to the heroes' backstory: making them aliens.

At the 2012 Nickelodeon Upfront (via CNN), Bay took to the stage to reveal more about the project, especially the changes made to the characters. "These turtles are from an alien race," he said, "And they're going to be tough, edgy, funny, and completely loveable." Expectedly, the news went down as well as the Shredder in a magnet store, and fans raged about the change to the lore. Yes, in some versions of the story, the mutagen that transforms the Turtles comes from another dimension, but this alteration to the origin proved to be one step too far for Turtlemaniacs.

Bay responded on his website, urging fans to take a beat and let the film take shape before criticizing it. Ultimately, though, the alien origin was scrapped for 2014's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," but there are leaks of an early version of the script that reveals the Turtles are from Dimension X, and Shredder used the alias of Colonel Schrader.