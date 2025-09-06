Reacher's Alan Ritchson Had A Nightmare Experience Working On A Michael Bay Franchise

These days, Alan Ritchson has nothing to complain about. He's the star of one of TV's biggest action dramas, "Reacher," and he has legions of fans all over the world. He's often placed atop fan-made wishlists to play their favorite comic book characters on screen — be it the likes of Batman or Venom — and could probably have his pick of roles if he wanted them. But one reason he might be a bit hesitant to return to the world of comic book superheroes is the rough experience he had while filming his role as Raphael in Michael Bay's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Released in 2016, the live-action reboot of the animated turtles (which were in turn based on an underground comic in the 1980s) was a big hit for Paramount. Unfortunately, it didn't do much for Ritchson's career because he wasn't seen on screen; Instead, he performed the entire role while wearing a motion capture suit, and the character of Raphael was created with CGI. Worse still, the making of the film was plagued with problems, and it was ultimately a nightmare for the actor who felt betrayed on multiple levels.

"['Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'] made me hate life so much, so much," Ritchson told Collider. "They were so bad to us, and they broke so many promises ... I said no, I didn't want to do it because I'm going to waste years of my life, the best years of my career, on something that nobody's even going to know that I'm a part of." Thankfully, Ritchson still got his due, but it took several more years for his breakout in "Reacher."