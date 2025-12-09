Boston Blue Episode 7 Gives Lena A Storyline That Mirrors Danny's Blue Bloods Arc

Contains spoilers for "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Baggage Claim"

Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) is undoubtedly one of the strongest branches of the Silver family tree, and is anything but a carbon copy of her new partner, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg). That's why it's so interesting that her storyline in "Baggage Claim" echoes something Danny went through during his time on the force back in New York City.

Her desperate desire to bring in Senator Lowell (Gabriel Burrafato) for committing multiple homicides — something he only got to do because she failed to correctly investigate his first kill during her time as a rookie cop — nearly eats her up inside. Lowell repeatedly uses his authority and position to escape justice, and Lena's ready to go rogue when Danny steps in and forces her to take a look at the bigger picture.

"I've been down this road many times. We have to be smarter than him, so when we nail that son of a b****, we nail him for good. That's what the victims deserve," Danny says. And he knows what he's talking about: back in Season 1 of "Blue Bloods," he finds himself dealing with a similar case. In what proved to be one of the most pivotal Danny Reagan episodes, "Privilege" sees a seemingly untouchable rape suspect try to exercise his authority over New York State law by claiming he has diplomatic immunity.