Jason Statham Played The Victim In A Hilarious 2000s Murder Mystery Movie
After kicking off his career with back-to-back Guy Ritchie movies, Jason Statham became a full-fledged A-list star during the mid-2000s. It was during this era that some of Statham's best movies were released, including the launch of his first solo franchise, "The Transporter." In fact, Statham was already such a recognizable face during this period that he was being called in for scene-stealing cameos, a definite sign that an actor has "made it," as it were. And one of those cameos occurred in the opening minutes of the 2006 comedy mystery reboot, "The Pink Panther."
Steve Martin takes over the role of classic bumbling sleuth Inspector Jacques Clouseau, who as usual is on the hunt for the missing diamond. This time, said diamond goes missing after the football player who was wearing it in his ring is murdered on the field, with the ring disappearing in the ensuing chaos. That football player? Jason Statham in an uncredited appearance. While critics weren't impressed, it definitely wasn't a franchise reboot that bombed at the box office. In fact, it is the highest grossing "Pink Panther" movie to date, so audiences seemed to enjoy it — and were certainly delighted by Statham's surprise appearance.
Statham also made a crucial cameo in Collateral
One of the most paused Jason Statham movie moments is a blink and you'll miss it cameo in the Tom Cruise/Jamie Foxx action thriller "Collateral," which actually predated his "The Pink Panther" cameo by two years. The moment occurs early in the film, and like "The Pink Panther," it sees Statham play an important part in getting the plot rolling. Credited only as "Airport Man," Statham is the one who hands off the briefcase to hitman Vincent (Tom Cruise), who then has cab driver Max (Jamie Foxx) help him deliver it to its final destination.
Many people noted the fact that Statham is wearing a suit in "Collateral" much like he does in "The Transporter." Even in the days before everyone was desperate to turn everything into a shared universe, people speculated that it was indeed meant to be Frank Martin, Statham's character from "The Transporter," doing the hand off. It makes sense, as delivering a suitcase to a hitman in an airport is exactly the type of job that Frank would do.
"Transporter" director Louis Leterrier, "Collateral" writer Stuart Beattie, and Statham himself are all in agreement that it is indeed Frank Martin in "Collateral." But Beattie admits that the people who actually hold the rights to the respective movies and characters probably aren't as willing to officially acknowledge the crossover. The fact that Statham had to be credited as "Airport Man" seems to confirm that.