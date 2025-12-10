Jason Statham Played The Victim In A Hilarious 2000s Murder Mystery Movie

One of the most paused Jason Statham movie moments is a blink and you'll miss it cameo in the Tom Cruise/Jamie Foxx action thriller "Collateral," which actually predated his "The Pink Panther" cameo by two years. The moment occurs early in the film, and like "The Pink Panther," it sees Statham play an important part in getting the plot rolling. Credited only as "Airport Man," Statham is the one who hands off the briefcase to hitman Vincent (Tom Cruise), who then has cab driver Max (Jamie Foxx) help him deliver it to its final destination.

Many people noted the fact that Statham is wearing a suit in "Collateral" much like he does in "The Transporter." Even in the days before everyone was desperate to turn everything into a shared universe, people speculated that it was indeed meant to be Frank Martin, Statham's character from "The Transporter," doing the hand off. It makes sense, as delivering a suitcase to a hitman in an airport is exactly the type of job that Frank would do.

"Transporter" director Louis Leterrier, "Collateral" writer Stuart Beattie, and Statham himself are all in agreement that it is indeed Frank Martin in "Collateral." But Beattie admits that the people who actually hold the rights to the respective movies and characters probably aren't as willing to officially acknowledge the crossover. The fact that Statham had to be credited as "Airport Man" seems to confirm that.