Avatar: Fire And Ash's Biggest Death Is Also Its Most Important Moment

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: Fire and Ash"

Now that we're all caught up on the "Avatar" films again, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is a movie about your mom. It's also about space magic, colonialism, and doing the exact same hour-long climax as the last movie. But mostly it's about grief, and how your relationship with your mother can change everything for better or worse.

These core themes are present in nearly every storyline in the latest "Avatar," but they come out extra vividly in the death scene of Ronal (Kate Winslet), queen of the Metkayina. As Pandora's eclipse casts the massive battle between the Na'vi and Colonel Quaritch's (Stephen Lang) human/Mangkwan alliance into darkness, Ronal pulls herself out of the depths of her watery home with a mortal wound and a baby demanding to be born. Fortunately, the wounded matriarch is found by Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), who helps deliver the child just moments before Ronal passes away.

Ronal is the most central character to die in "Fire and Ash" (we all know Quaritch is still alive), so it's appropriate that her death is also a moment that encapsulates the entire film. The core themes of grief, tragedy, motherhood, and rebirth are all packed into this single scene, where Ronal and Neytiri, who've never really gotten along, come together with a pure understanding between them.