10 Star Trek Storylines That Beg For A Modern Remake

In 2009, J.J. Abrams rebooted "Star Trek" with what was essentially a remake of the original 1966 TV series, set in a branching timeline separate from everything that had come before. While the 1966 series was produced on a TV budget, with effects that look cheesy today, the film's modern CGI visual effects, combined with Abrams' slick, 21st-century style direction, brought the franchise to a new audience. The resultant trilogy of rebooted films proved a big hit in theaters.

Believe it or not, though, the Abrams "Trek" films aren't the only times that the franchise has revisited some of its older stories. "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager" both retold iconic "Trek" storylines from a new perspective in the episodes "Trials and Tribble-ations" and "Flashback" respectively, both produced for the franchise's 30th anniversary in 1996. And in 2022, the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 1 finale, "A Quality of Mercy," remade the 1966 episode "Balance of Terror."

Though potentially divisive, remaking an old storyline can offer more to audiences than you might imagine. Sometimes an older, classic story didn't live up to its full potential, or today might feel dated, weighted with cheesy VFX, and scripts that were a product of their time. That got us wondering: What other "Star Trek" storylines are out there begging for a modern remake?