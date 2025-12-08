Prime Video's Santa Claus Anime Is A New Edgy Christmas Classic You Need To Check Out

There aren't exactly a ton of Christmas-centric anime. "Tokyo Godfathers" (one of the best anime movies of all time) is one of the few that directly fits the spirit of the season as Western audiences understand it — Christmas celebrations in Japan are more about romantic dates and eating KFC. Curiously, 2025 has seen the premiere of two different anime series dealing with Santa Claus and also puberty. One of them, "Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus," is part of an ongoing franchise and inaccessible to those not already fans of the other "Rascal Does Not Dream..." anime. The other, "Sanda," is a must-watch for anyone seeking a unique, dark take on traditional Christmas lore.

Set in a dystopian future where the Japanese government has taken extreme measures in response to the country's declining birth rate, "Sanda" centers on Kazushige Sanda (Ayumu Murase), a 14-year-old boy with the power to transform into his mythical ancestor Santa Claus (Hiroki Tochi). After risking the cold and helping a child on a snowy Christmas, all that's left to trigger his powers is to wear something red. When he refuses, his classmate Shiori Fuyumura (Umeka Shoji), desperate to summon Santa, stabs him in the chest so his blood turns his shirt red. It only gets weirder from there.

"Sanda" is a based on a manga by Paru Itagaki, the author of "Beastars," and animated by Science SARU, the studio behind "Dandadan." Streaming on Prime Video worldwide, the show has a few more episodes to go (the final episode will air December 18), but if "Sanda" sticks the landing, it's going to go down as an alternative holiday classic.