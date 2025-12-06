Roger Ebert Gave A Near-Perfect Score To Will Smith's Forgotten Fantasy Movie

When discussing the best '90s action movies, Will Smith's output during that decade looms large. But as we entered the new Willennium — and after the high-profile failure of "Wild Wild West" — the actor started mixing in more dramatic, character-driven pieces with his action roles. While many of Will Smith's best movies are well-known dramas, there are also a few that failed to impress critics or audiences, including 2000's "The Legend of Bagger Vance."

Directed by Robert Redford, "The Legend of Bagger Vance" stars Smith as the titular figure, a mysterious caddy who offers to help struggling golfer Rannulph Junuh (Matt Damon) improve his game. To explain exactly why "The Legend of Bagger Vance" is a fantasy movie and not a mere sports drama is a bit of a spoiler, but it's not the most difficult thing to piece together well before the film officially reveals it.

The late, great film critic Roger Ebert was a huge fan of the movie, giving it 3 and a half stars out of 4 and calling it "a masterpiece of tact." But his view was definitely not the general consensus, and audiences neither showed up for it at the time nor generally remember it at all these days.